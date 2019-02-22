Man City and Liverpool imitating Man Utd’s style claims club legend

Eric Cantona has revealed that it hurts a lot from a Manchester United perspective to see Manchester City and Liverpool battle for the title.

City sit at the Premier League summit by virtue of goal difference but Pep Guardiola’s side is looking for a favour from their Manchester neighbours this weekend when Liverpool head to Old Trafford.

City and Liverpool have played some thrilling football so far this season and United legend Cantona admits through gritted teeth that he has been impressed.

“It hurts a lot. But they play wonderful football,” he told Paddy Power. “But now, if United had started the season 10 games ago, they would be top of the league.

“City and Liverpool play nice attacking football, now and score plenty of goals, which is like Man United. They have the philosophy we did – enjoyment.

“Of course, if they (United) keep playing like this, they still have a chance, no?

“I remember during my time, we were 12 points behind Newcastle and we won the league – so we have to hope and dream.”

Cantona wasn’t willing to suggest which would be the shiniest of two turds when offered to him.

“Nobody,” he replied when asked who he would prefer to win the title. “It’s like asking me if I’d prefer to have my teeth made of wood or my legs of sponge.”