Guardiola expects big things of £37million capture Sane

Manchester City have completed the signing of Schalke wideman Leroy Sane for an initial fee of around £37million.

The Germany international, who becomes City’s fifth signing of the summer, could cost City up to £42million including add-ons.

The 20-year-old will wear the No.19 shirt and he has signed a five-year deal which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2021.

“I feel really good, I’m happy to be here and happy that it has all worked out. Now I can settle here in Manchester and play for City,” Sane told the club’s website.

“One of the reasons I decided to join City was Pep Guardiola; he convinced me to come here and that I can continue to progress. I know I will learn a lot under him and now I can take the next step in my career.

“I followed Pep at Barcelona and at Bayern where he achieved a lot and worked really well with young players.

“I think he can make me a more complete player. I think I will need a bit of time to start with because it’s another league and there’s a different style of play but I think I can adapt very quickly.”

Sane, rated as one of Europe’s top emerging talents, has made rapid progress since his professional bow in April 2014 and and highlights include scoring in a Schalke win at Real Madrid. He made 42 appearances for the club last season, scoring nine goals.

He also broke into the Germany national side and was a member of their squad at Euro 2016.

City boss Guardiola said: “He is a special talent, and an exciting player that I think our supporters will enjoy watching.

“He has great technical ability, is comfortable on the ball and there is much to admire about the way he plays football. He is fast, enjoys creating chances for others, works hard for the team and scores goals, too. He also has a very positive attitude and will fit in well with our squad.

“At 20, he is still developing as a player but he is already a member of the German national side and I think he will be a fantastic asset to our Club. We are very happy he decided to join us.”