Man City tell transfer stance to Barcelona amid pursuit of ‘world class’ star

Manchester City have ruled themselves out of the running for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann, according to a report.

Griezmann has been heavily linked with Man City in recent weeks as Barcelona look to offload him. The French forward could be a replacement for his new teammate Sergio Aguero, who has left a big void to fill at the Etihad Stadium. There have even been claims that Pep Guardiola has been in contact with the 2018 World Cup winner.

However, they seem to have been wide of the mark. According to the Manchester Evening News, City have no interest in Griezmann – and have told Barcelona so.

Barca are desperate to sell Griezmann this summer to balance the books. Their wage bill is too high to accommodate their new recruits, so they may have to sacrifice him.

It had seemed like City could provide a genuine solution. Griezmann could have slotted straight into their starting lineup as a centre-forward.

But the MEN claim that, although City want to sign a “world class centre-forward” in the coming months, it will not be Griezmann.

They do not want to entertain the idea of any swap deals with Barca, who are keen to get Aymeric Laporte to follow Aguero and Eric Garcia from the Etihad to Camp Nou. Despite positive relations between the two clubs, it seems that no Blaugrana players are on City’s wishlist.

Where Pep Guardiola and co. go from here remains to be seen. They are unlikely to be able to prise away other striker targets like Harry Kane or Erling Haaland. Therefore, their options are narrowing.

Guardiola has hinted that they will avoid signing a striker at all this summer, as Aguero is irreplaceable. The MEN indicate otherwise, although the identity of their next centre-forward remains to be seen.

Griezmann sets heart on other move

Meanwhile, Griezmann has been reconsidering his future and seems to have identified his preference.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been tipped to take the 30-year-old to the Premier League.

According to Sport, though, Griezmann has another destination on his mind – but it may not be easy to get to…

