Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea eyeing exciting Irish talent tracked by Real Madrid

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering a move for talented Irish youngster Naj Razi, who is also being tracked by Premier League trio Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Razi, who only turned 17 on Saturday, is a midfielder who plays for League of Ireland Premier Division side Shamrock Rovers, who are the most successful Irish football team.

The Irish youth international, who wears number 39 for his club, is a playmaker who primarily operates in a number 10 role or on the wing.

Razi made his debut for the Shamrock Rovers first team on July 23 this year in a 1-0 defeat away to FC Dundalk in the FAI Cup, coming on as a substitute in the 80th minute.

In the club’s following game against Hungarian side Ferencvaros on July 27, he made his maiden appearance in the UEFA Europa Conference League when he was introduced in the 79th minute as the Hoops were beaten 4-0 away in the first leg of the qualifying tie.

Then, on September 22, Razi came on in the 85th minute to make his League of Ireland debut in a 0-0 draw at University College Dublin A.F.C.

The Irish Independent have reported that the 17-year-old has drawn interest from La Liga rivals Real Madrid and Atletico, while Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal are also all keeping tabs on him.

The player, who signed professional terms with Rovers on his 16th birthday, would be unable to move to England until January 2025 due to Brexit rules, but he would be free to move to clubs in other European nations, including Spain.

It has been revealed that Razi has been signed by a prominent UK-based sports agency that have connections in the Spanish capital, and that he will likely be offered training opportunities overseas once the season in Ireland finishes.

Rising star Razi making a name for himself

Razi has appeared 10 times for Ireland’s U17 side and scored three goals, having made his debut for the national team in this age group in 2022.

He scored his first goal for his country in October 2022 against Armenia, before adding his second in a 1-0 win over Hungary in February 2023.

The exciting midfielder then featured at the 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, which was played in May and June this year.

Razi scored as the Irish team beat the Wales U17s and he helped his side reach the quarter-finals of the tournament, where they were defeated 3-0 by Spain.

The Shamrock Rovers man was named the FAI’s U-17 player of the year in June 2023 at the FAI International Football Awards.

Razi’s club teammate Dylan Watts spoke about the teenager’s potential following his displays for Ireland at the European Under-17 Championships.

“He looks very good for such a young man. He has great confidence on the ball and great ability,” said the midfielder in an interview in August.

“You could see it in training and now he’s starting to get a few minutes on the pitch. He looks like a really talented footballer and I think he’s going to have a real good future in the game.”

