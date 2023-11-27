Man City and Arsenal join Liverpool, Chelsea in transfer tussle for record-breaking Serie A star

Manchester City and Arsenal are considering a January move for AC Milan youngster Francesco Camarda, according to reports from Italy.

The 15-year-old became the youngest player in Serie A history when he made his AC Milan debut against Fiorentina at the weekend.

Even prior to his debut, several European clubs have been keeping tabs on Camarda, and now Man City and Arsenal are poised to make their move.

Man City have a history of bringing in young players with huge potential.

They recently agreed on a British record transfer fee for 15-year-old Leeds attacker Finley Gorman, with the teenager set to make the move to Etihad in the near future.

The Cityzens are also keen on Gorman’s Leeds teenage teammate Harry Gray, so Pep Guardiola is clearly planning for the future.

It now seems that Arsenal could take a similar approach by rivalling Man City for Camarda in January.

However, the Premier League duo will not be alone in their pursuit of the talented centre-forward.

READ MORE: Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Arsenal, Liverpool battle with key factor to decide Man City challengers

Man City, Arsenal join race for Camarda

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Man City, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are all keeping an eye on Camarda ahead of the January transfer window.

The report notes that AC Milan are unable to tie the striker down to a professional contract until he turns 16 next March.

Now, it’s claimed that suitors such as Man City and Arsenal are ‘ready to offer an important contract’ to his entourage. As a result, AC Milan faces a serious ‘risk’ of losing the talented youngster.

Before making his senior debut last weekend, Camarda had scored three goals in three games in the UEFA Youth League, so there is certainly no doubting his quality and potential to become a top player in the future.

In order to ‘repel’ the Premier League duo, Tuttosport state AC Milan have started contacts with his agent Giuseppe Riso, to secure his future.

Interestingly, a recent report claimed that Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in Camarda.,

Therefore, we could potentially see a battle between four Premier League teams for his services this winter.

If he lives up to his potential, he could prove to be a fantastic long-term signing for one of the English sides if they can convince him to ditch the San Siro.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal chief Edu sent firm warning over £60m raid on Premier League rivals as Man City watch on