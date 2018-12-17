PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot has turned down the opportunity to join Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports in France.

Rabiot is out of contract at the end of the season and looks increasingly likely to leave the Ligue 1 champions, having turned down the chance to meet with the club president to discuss a renewal. A number of Premier League clubs are among the interested parties for the central midfielder, who has made more than 200 appearances for the French giants since his debut in 2012.

Tottenham were believed to be one of the main candidates for his signature, but according to Le10Sport, Rabiot has made the club aware that he has no intention of joining them.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are the other English clubs queuing up for the 23-year-old, with Barcelona offering competition from the continent. The La Liga club appear to be his preferred destination, although he has still not made up his mind, so the Premier League trio could stand a chance of landing his signature.

Spurs had been keen on completing a cut-price €10m deal for the French international in January, but will have to look elsewhere as Mauricio Pochettino looks to freshen up his midfield.