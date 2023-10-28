Man City, Bayern Munich still pushing for PSG star despite ‘agreement in principle’ on new deal

Manchester City reportedly remain interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, despite him being close to signing a new contract.

The 17-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting young prospects in Europe and has captured the attention of several top clubs recently.

Zaire-Emery broke into the PSG senior team last season. He made 34 appearances in all competitions, including three in the Champions League, and scored three goals in the process.

The talented star, who can play as a defensive or centre-midfielder, looks set to play an even more important role this term. He has featured eight times so far, making two assists in the process.

Zaire-Emery’s rapid progress has caught the eye of Manchester City. As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of the France under-21s international and would love to lure him to the Etihad.

Man City could find it difficult to negotiate a deal in January, however.

Zaire-Emery contract talks haven’t deterred Man City

A report from Sport Zone suggests that Zaire-Emery is on the verge of signing a new contract with PSG. There is already an ‘agreement in principle’ between all parties following initial talks.

Nevertheless, it’s claimed that ‘despite everything,’ Man City could still try a ‘last blast’ with a bid for Zaire-Emery in the January window.

Bayern Munich are also keen on the youngster, so there is certainly no shortage of interest in his signature.

PSG are said to be showing ‘total serenity’ while the contract extension remains unsigned, as some details of the agreement are still being discussed.

Zaire-Emery’s current deal is valid until 2025, so there is no major rush to tie him down to fresh terms. It’s thought that PSG would prefer to get things done before the transfer window re-opens in January, though.

Both Man City and Bayern will therefore be keeping a close eye on Zaire-Emery’s situation over the next couple of months, and could test PSG’s resolve with a bid for the midfielder in January.

