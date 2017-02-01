Man City beat deadline to swoop for Venezuela midfielder

Manchester City have made the surprise late signing of midfielder Yangel Herrera on transfer deadline day, according to Atletico Venezuela.

The Venezuelan club’s official Twitter account confirmed their 19-year-old player had joined City, although there was no word from the English side.

The announcement came over an hour after the transfer deadline, although clubs had until 1am to complete moves if they had filed the relevant paperwork in time.

Reports in South America suggested Herrera could eventually be sent out New York City or Australia’s Melbourne City, as getting a work permit would be “almost impossible”.

Reports in Venezuela state that Herrera has signed a 4-year deal at City, with a fee of around €2million being handed over, and a loan move to an MLS club is likely to happen.

¡ES OFICIAL! Yangel Herrera se va traspasado al Manchester City de Inglaterra. El volante da el salto a un grande de Europa. ¡Grande! pic.twitter.com/c8oHnbsqMi — Atlético Venezuela CF (@AtleticoVzla) January 31, 2017

Exact details of the deal are yet to be fully confirmed, but the Daily Mirror claim the fee is around £2million.

This is of course not the first time City’s scouting network has brought in talent from South America, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Marlos Moreno and now, Herrera, having been recruited from there.