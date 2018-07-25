Man City boss Guardiola comments on Liverpool’s summer spending

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has insisted that he has no problem with the summer spending of Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Guardiola was speaking ahead of his side’s second match of their United States pre-season tour, Wednesday’s International Champions Cup clash against Liverpool.

After bringing in defender Virgil van Dijk for £75million in January, the Reds have continued to spend big this summer, with latest arrival Alisson becoming the world’s most expensive goalkeeper with his move from Roma.

Guardiola was asked if he was surprised about the money Liverpool have spent over the past year, especially after the comments their boss Jurgen Klopp made about clubs spending big two years ago as Manchester United signed Paul Pogba.

And he said: “No. I understand completely, so I’m not concerned about what one of us says one day, the circumstances.

“If Liverpool believe they need they need these kind of players and to spend this kind of money, it is because they believe it is the best for them. I am not going to judge what the others are doing. No problem at all.

“Last season we increased the levels of the Premier League. Nobody had taken 100 points (City’s record total last season).

“So the level was here, and now it is here, and every team tries to do better and better.”

