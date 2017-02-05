Man City boss Guardiola hails Gabriel Jesus wow-factor

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Manchester City matchwinner Gabriel Jesus after the striker fired his side to a 2-1 win over Swansea.

The Brazilian scored both goals in the win, including the injury-time winner, and Guardiola believes his impact on City’s form has been incredible.

“When we buy a player, we expect the best for our decisions,” he said of Jesus.

“We take a lot of decisions every five minutes. Sometimes we are right and sometimes not.

“We are so delighted because most of the big important clubs in Europe want him and he decided to come here.

“We expected the best because he is a striker for Brazil and it is not easy to play for the Brazil national team.

“Suddenly he arrives and you have to play immediately. In eight minutes against Tottenham and you think ‘wow.’

“I think he is hungry and has desire and shows so many good things.”

On the game itself, Guardiola added: “It is the first time we have won a game in the last minute.

“The first half and second half were much different. They were better. Always when you go 1-0 you don’t know whether to attack or wait back. At the end we won and that is important.

“Many times this season in last minute we have conceded. It was similar here and we were lucky here that Swansea scored before the last minute and we had time to recover.”