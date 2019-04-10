Man City boss Guardiola highlights positives from Spurs defeat

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is happy that his side’s second leg task is clear despite a 1-0 Champions League quarter final first defeat to Spurs.

Son Heung-min continued his blossoming love affair with Tottenham’s new stadium as he helped his side overcome the loss of Harry Kane by beating City 1-0.

Son scored the first goal in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on its opening night last week and again was the hero for Spurs as he gave them a slender but deserved advantage ahead of next week’s second leg.

City, who are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season, were below par but manager Pep Guardiola reviewed the performance in a positive light.

Guardiola said: “Except for a few chances we conceded on set-pieces and counter-attacks we controlled the game.

“We will see if we are going to change it a bit but, with our people, with our fans, our families, we will see. If we are not able to arrive in the last stages it is because it is a challenge. The situation is what it is.

“When we don’t play good I am the guy who says we didn’t play good, but I don’t have that feeling.”

Guardiola felt Tottenham’s goal would make City’s task in the second leg clearer.

He said: “With 0-0 you have to (think about whether to) ‘attack?’ ‘defend?’. Now we know what we have to do.”