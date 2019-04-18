Manchester City are considering a summer move to try and bring PSG star Neymar to the Premier League, a report claims.

The Brazil forward is almost two years into the record-breaking five-year deal he signed when he arrived for £199million in the summer of 2017.

However, there have been constant reports in the media that he is not settled in Ligue 1 and could force an exit this summer, with a return to LaLiga the most widely touted option.

Neymar has commented on speculation over his future, suggesting that he would not turn down a move to Real Madrid, while Diario Gol stated last month that Manchester United are ‘serious’ about bringing the player to Old Trafford in a €230m move.

Despite this, his agent and father, Neymar Sr., revealed talks over a new deal at PSG have taken place, in an attempt to quash exit talk.

Sportsmole – who cite reports in Spain – claim that Pep Guardiola is ‘desperate to coach’ Neymar, and will try and to bring him to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

It also states that City could use Gabriel Jesus as part of the deal to help bring down what would no doubt be an astronomical fee. Guardiola has tended to prefer using Sergio Aguero up top this season, limiting Jesus’ opportunities somewhat.

