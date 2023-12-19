Man City boss Pep Guardiola stunningly ‘offered’ England job after ‘leaked talks’ are revealed

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly ‘received an offer’ to take over from Gareth Southgate as England boss after Euro 2024.

Southgate’s contract with the Three Lions is set to expire in December 2024 and reports suggest that it will not be extended and could be replaced next year.

A number of candidates have been linked with the England job in recent months, including Roma manager Jose Mourinho.

Guardiola would certainly be a statement appointment, given the level of success he has achieved in his managerial career.

The Spaniard has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and one Champions League – including a historic Treble last campaign – during his time at Man City.

Guardiola arrived at the Etihad with an already-sparkling CV after winning a combined 21 trophies while managing Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

England arguably have their best squad in a generation and with the fans desperate for a major trophy, Guardiola could be the perfect man to help them finally achieve it.

READ MORE: Jadon Sancho: Three suitors offer Man Utd quick fix as Fabrizio Romano names triple transfer raid Ten Hag ‘wants’ in January

Guardiola linked with Man City exit again

There have long been rumours that Guardiola could leave Man City, but he refuted those claims at the start of the season.

“I signed a contract for another two years because I feel comfortable — and nothing has changed whether we won [the Treble] or didn’t win,” Guardiola said.

“I’m happy and the people are happy, the board and the hierarchy especially, because they decide in the end which manager is going to lead this group of players.

“If they are satisfied, I’m still satisfied. I want to defend what we won and maybe at the end of the season, if I am tired, we will talk with the club — or maybe extend more.”

Man City currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table – with a 2-2 draw to Crystal Palace on Saturday leaving them five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Now, the rumours linking Guardiola with the England job have once again resurfaced.

Most fans agree that Southgate has done an excellent manager as Three Lions boss, but it’s no secret that he will be under pressure should England fail to win the Euros.

As mentioned, he has a squad filled with superstars at his disposal, such as Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jordan Pickford and many others.

Pep Guardiola ‘offered’ England job; he has been waiting ‘for years’

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Football365, Guardiola has now ‘received the offer he had been waiting for years’ and ‘may leave Man City in the summer for the England job.’

The report adds that it ‘seems to have practically decided which challenge would most seduce him’ with Guardiola ready to ‘remain in Europe’ and ‘take charge of the English national team, a country where he feels at home, both he and his family’.

It is also noted that the FA are ‘considering parting ways’ with Southgate regardless of results and Guardiola would be ‘responsible for guiding a magnificent generation to the second World Cup’.

Finally, the report states that ‘it has been leaked that he has already had talks with the FA to be the new England coach.’

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how this story progresses in the run-up to next year’s European Championships.

DON’T MISS: Steve Cooper sack: Former Tottenham boss ‘set’ to become new Nottingham Forest manager ‘imminently’