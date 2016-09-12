Bravo felt ‘comfortable’, Nolito hails ‘spectacular goalkeeper’

Claudio Bravo endured a baptism of fire at Old Trafford, but the Manchester City goalkeeper claims he felt “comfortable” on his debut.

Pep Guardiola’s preference for a sweeper-keeper led to fans’ favourite Joe Hart’s summer exit and the acquisition of the 33-year-old from Barcelona.

Bravo was thrown straight in at the deep end as City made the short trip to Manchester United, where his composure disappeared with his clean sheet when he failed to deal with a Wayne Rooney free-kick.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned the ball home and Jose Mourinho claimed the Chilean should have been sent off early in the second half, having turned away from Ander Herrera but into danger and lunged at United captain Rooney.

There were some other nervy moments, but Guardiola labelled his efforts “amazing”, with the keeper’s strength of character clear by his post-match comments.

“Good, good – comfortable,” Bravo said when asked how he felt.

“We have a team here that has personality, we are improving day by day and the matches that we want to win are these, against our rivals, and for that reason I am happy.

“I am happy with my first week, with the work I have done.

“We played well against a very big team and a team that was very strong and they kept putting the ball in the air to try and complicate things, but we survived.”

City’s attention quickly turns to Tuesday’s Champions League encounter at home to Borussia Monchengladbach when Bravo is likely to start once more.

Attention will no doubt be on the former Barca keeper, but team-mate Nolito is confident in his ability to shine.

“I think Claudio Bravo is a magnificent goalkeeper, a spectacular goalkeeper,” the Spain international said.

“We are very happy that he is here with us. We are very relaxed with him and that’s it.

“It’s a special day for him because making your debut in a derby like this is not easy.

“And I thought he played well and I am happy he signed for us, so congratulations to him. I am happy that he is with us and he played well.”