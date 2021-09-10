A surprise Manchester City starter is still on the cards for their match against Leicester after Pep Guardiola confirmed the club’s stance on their ‘banned’ players.

City have both Gabriel Jesus and Ederson potentially missing because of Brazil’s request to FIFA to ban players who didn’t travel for international duty. Not only this, but Ederson’s back up Zack Steffen will definitely be missing. Guardiola confirmed he’s tested positive for Covid.

They could therefore be forced to play third choice goalkeeper Scott Carson, who has played just one Premier League game in the last decade.

Though Guardiola is still holding out hope his Brazilian contingent will be able to play. The decision will be made tomorrow, on the day of the game

“Right now hopefully they can play,” he said. “We will wait and see tomorrow if there is some news but we are going to have to wait until tomorrow if they can play or not.

“I don’t understand the situation for the fact I don’t know what we have to do. It’s an honour when our players go to their national teams to play for the country where they were born.

“Argentina players can travel and they can’t play the game. And after the Brazil players asked to ban players who can not travel. They can not play there and they can not play here. It’s crazy.

“We allowed all the players to play, from Liverpool and United and Arsenal and Chelsea, but they had to travel but they are not allowed because they had to quarantine 10 days in a hotel.

“It’s difficult to understand, that’s why we will wait for a statement from Fifa.”

Key men back in City training

Although the international break has provided the City boss with a headache, it has also been a blessing.

Injured pair Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne have been given time to recover from their respective injuries.

Guardiola said: “Yesterday, Foden had his first training session. De Bruyne trained good the last week, part alone, part with the other players who were here and the Under 18s. They feel much better.

“We have three weeks to prepare but not before that and then we have an international break and then three weeks and after an international break.

“It is the same for the past 10 years. We have to adjust and adapt to what we have to do.”

