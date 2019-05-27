Man City chairman Mubarak hits out at jealous rivals over spending

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak believes that some of their rivals are jealous of the club’s success.

City became the first ever English side to win a domestic treble when they beat Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final, although that achievement has been accompanied by criticism of the amount it has cost to put Pep Guardiola’s talented squad together.

However, in his annual assessment of the season on City’s internal media, Mubarak said he will not accept “being used as a diversionary tactic on poor investment decisions”.

The reigning Premier League champions do not have one single player in the top 10 most expensive signings. Deadly rivals Manchester United have two – £89m Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, bought for an initial £75m – and Liverpool one in £75m Virgil van Dijk.

City’s record signing is Riyad Mahrez, who they bought from Leicester for £60m back in July 2018, while their other biggest transfers include centre-back Aymeric Laporte for £57m, midfielder Kevin de Bruyne for £55m and full-back Benjamin Mendy for £52m.

Criticism of City has also intensified since it was confirmed they had been referred to Uefa’s financial body amid allegations of financial fair play (FFP) rule breaches something the club strenuously denies.

“With success, there is a certain level of jealousy, envy, whatever you call it. That’s part of the game,” said Mubarak.

“It’s not easy for our competition, we know that. But the reality is, we didn’t buy the most expensive player in the Premier League [Pogba], we didn’t buy the most expensive goalkeeper [Kepa Arrizabalaga], we didn’t buy the most expensive midfielder, we didn’t buy the most expensive striker [Lukaku].

“People make decisions, they’ve got to live by them. This is a well-run club.”