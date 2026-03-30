Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Manchester City and Chelsea have both shown strong interest in one of Bayern Munich’s brightest young prospects, although they face a battle to secure his signature.

Cassiano Kiala, 17, is the player in question, with the father of the teenage centre-back actually travelling to London for discussions with the two Premier League clubs in December 2025.

Kiala joined Bayern from Hertha Berlin in the summer of 2024 and has since made rapid strides through the club’s academy set-up.

The composed and athletic defender, who has represented Germany at youth level, began training with the senior squad under Vincent Kompany and has been included on the first-team bench on several occasions during this season.

Indeed, his senior debut came as a late substitute in a 4-0 Bundesliga victory over Heidenheim, underlining the faith the Bavarian club has placed in him.

Sources at Bayern have indicated that Kiala’s father flew to the English capital for private meetings with representatives from both Man City and Chelsea. Both clubs were described as particularly keen, though any potential move would be long-term in nature. The discussions centred on building a future relationship rather than an immediate transfer.

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Bayern confident of securing Kiala stay

Bayern Munich, however, have been quick to act in defence of their asset.

The club regards Kiala as a key part of their long-term defensive plans and moved swiftly to secure his future in Munich.

By late December 2025, after the City and Chelsea talks, a verbal agreement on a new contract was reached, with formal terms expected to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena well beyond his current deal, which had been due to run until 2027.

The new agreement is also set to include provisions for a professional contract upon turning 18.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes was involved in the negotiations, having met with Kiala’s family as he sought to add the youngster to his client list at Gestifute. Despite this, Bayern sources have confidence that the defender would remain part of their project, viewing the swift contract talks as a clear statement of intent.

However, interest is not just limited to England. Juventus were also monitoring the situation, seeing Kiala as a potential addition in the mould of other young talents they have successfully recruited from top European academies. These links, however, remain less advanced than those from the Premier League.

Despite the new deal sources say a move is not off the cards, however, Bayern value him very highly and it will take a big bid to lure him away from Munich.

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