Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle interested in record-breaking German star as transfer battle heats up

Several Premier League clubs including Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle are reportedly keeping a close eye on Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo.

The 17-year-old became the youngest player in Schalke’s history when he made his debut in the 2. Bundesliga this season, and broke the team’s scoring record with a goal on his first outing.

Since then, Ouedraogo has kept his spot in the German club’s starting XI, and reports suggest that he is being watched by a host of European clubs.

So far, the youngster has made eight appearances for Schalke, scoring one goal in the process. His team currently sit third-bottom of 2. Bundesliga – the German second tier – so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move on in January.

Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle all have a history of signing young players with high potential, and Ouedraogo certainly fits into that category.

With that in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see one of the trio make a bid for him in January, but they could face competition for his signature from other Premier League clubs.

Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle all interested in Ouedraogo

According to 90min, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle have all been ‘following’ Ouedraogo recently, while Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United are all ‘known admirers’ as well.

The report states that Schalke have ‘incredibly high hopes for Ouedraogo’ and have already secured his long-term future by ‘agreeing a three-year contract’ which will be ‘signed when the midfielder turns 18 in May 2024.’

The German side are still facing an ‘uphill battle’ to keep hold of the Germany under-17s international, however.

Schalke are in the midst of a financial crisis. This was a key reason why they were relegated from the Bundesliga in 2021. They were promoted the following season, but once again found themselves relegated in the next campaign.

As a result, they could be forced into accepting a sizeable bid for Ouedraogo this winter, which has caught the attention of the aforementioned Premier League sides.

Bayer Leverkusen are also understood to be keen on a move for Ouedraogo, while LaLiga sides Atletico Madrid and Valencia have followed his progress alongside French trio Lens, Marseille and Nice.

If Man City, Chelsea or Newcastle want to win the race for him, they will have to move quickly and make a concrete bid for Ouedraogo in January.

