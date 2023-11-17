Man City and Chelsea in panic mode as ‘relegation inducing’ FFP sanctions loom

Manchester City and Chelsea could reportedly ‘face relegation’ over Profit and Sustainability breaches after Everton were docked 10 points.

The deduction, which Everton have immediately appealed, has set a powerful precedent and could be a sign of things to come in the future.

The Toffees now find themselves in 19th place in the Premier League table, on just four points, and seem set to face another battle with relegation this season as a result.

Man City face a staggering 115 alleged breaches of Profit and Sustainability rules (which used to be called Financial Fair Play) and Chelsea could face scrutiny over alleged payments connected to former owner Roman Abramovich.

It is worth noting that Chelsea have not been charged with any breaches yet – they are only allegations at this stage.

By comparison, Everton have been found guilty of just ONE breach, which ultimately resulted in their 10-point deduction.

Man City and Chelsea fans are now understandably concerned that their clubs could face an extremely damaging punishment should they too be found guilty of breaches.

Man City, Chelsea warned sanctions could be ‘relegation inducing’

Stefan Borson, a financial expert and lawyer who has previously advised Man City, tweeted shortly after the news broke about Everton’s deduction.

“Without seeing the judgement/award – 10 points for Everton feels harsh for a straightforward FFP [Financial Fair Play] breach to me,” Borson said.

“But it reinforces that the sanctions against Man City [if proven] and now Chelsea [if charged and admitted on the off-books payments] will be potentially relegation inducing.”

“One thing is for sure, given the scale of this sporting sanction, Chelsea’s calculus [in my opinion] that they could breach PL P&S [Profit and Sustainability] and just take a fine as a cost of doing business, must be in urgent and immediate reconsideration.

‘The January window may be interesting. Even in the best case, they can no longer rely on being able to convince an Independent Commission to accept their Covid and Sanctions allowances as exceptional adjustments [to the extent that was the plan].”

As mentioned, Man City were previously charged with 115 alleged breaches in February, regarding sponsors and contracts across a nine-year time span.

At the time, Borson said: “Alarmist or not, the sheer extent of the PL charges are at a level that IF found proven, must lead to relegation.”

If the Premier League do take the same hard-line approach with Man City and Chelsea as they have with Everton – which remains to be seen – the two giant English clubs could find themselves in serious trouble if they are found guilty.

