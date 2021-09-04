Chelsea, Man City tracking exciting Colombia winger, confirms agent

Manchester City and Chelsea are tracking Colombia international Emerson Rodríguez, according to the winger’s agent.

The 21-year-old wideman currently plays for Millonarios Futbol Club, based in Bogota, Colombia.

Rodriguez’s agent Diego Carannante from MYM Sports Agency has been speaking about some of his clients, including the winger.

In an interview to Fiorentina.it. he was asked whether any of his players were interesting Serie A Fiorentina. And he then revealed that both Man City and Chelsea had been watching the youngster.

Carannante also claimed Everton had been offered another of his players – Genk full-back Daniel Munoz. Neither the Premier League club or the Viola though could get a deal done for Munoz.

“In addition to Munoz, if we talk about right-hand side, I would propose to Fiorentina the profile of Andres Roman of the Millonarios, also called up by the Colombian national team and six months ago one step away from Boca Juniors,” Carannante told Fiorentina.it, via Sport Witness.

“As a winger I would recommend Emerson Rodriguez Rivaldo, a Colombian born in 2001, also owned by the Millonarios of Bogota and already viewed by City and Chelsea.”

Rodriguez, who is currently injured, has scored three goals and grabbed one assist in 22 Primera A games in 2022.

The player broke his toe in July and has missed eight games, but is expected to return later this month.

Saul – Loan does not make sense

Elswhere, Saul Niguez does not believe it made sense for Atletico Madrid to send him on loan to Chelsea.

Chelsea secured the services of Saul for the season when acquiring him on loan as their final summer transfer on deadline day. It will mark the first time he has played for a club other than Atletico since his loan spell with Rayo Vallecano in the 2013-14 campaign.

The Spain international was a regular for Atletico ever since, even starting their first three games this season. However, speculation of a move rumbled on all summer and eventually it came true.

Following the signing of Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese, Atletico’s midfield options increased. Therefore, even though Saul is still under contract until 2026, they let him leave. Chelsea have the option to buy him permanently, too, so his 340th game for Atleti may have been his last.

Even though it seemed he was angling for a move for a few months, Saul has now questioned the circumstances of his exit.

“A player of my name and going out on loan is a gamble,” Saul told Ibai Llanos on Twitch (via the Express). “It doesn’t make any sense, honestly.

“It’s an investment in me. It’s a gamble to get back to being me. These last three seasons have not been easy for my family and me.

“The pity is that I have not been able to say goodbye to the red and white fans, explaining my version of how I feel and how I have felt.”