Man City choose Tottenham ace to replace declining legend, as £80m battle with Real Madrid begins

Manchester City are ready to sell Kyle Walker and his replacement could come from Tottenham, though Spurs have hiked up their price amid a potential bidding war between City and Real Madrid, according to reports.

Walker is a six-time Premier League winner, though now aged 34, is a fading force at both club and international level. The veteran defender has started just one of England’s four matches since Euro 2024 and has fallen behind Rico Lewis at the Etihad.

According to The Daily Star, Man City have transfer-listed Walker to the tune of £15m. A sale to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli in 2025 has been touted.

Lewis is Walker’s natural successor, though a club like Man City – who regularly compete on all fronts – generally have two high quality options in every position.

To that end, Football Insider now state Man City are compiling a list of would-be Walker replacements and Pedro Porro of Tottenham features prominently.

The 25-year-old is also on Real Madrid’s radar in the event they fail to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold as a free agent. The Liverpool man is Real Madrid’s No 1 target at right-back, though if he pens fresh terms at Anfield, Porro is in their sights as a more than worthy alternative.

Prior reports have claimed Tottenham would command a fee in the £55m-£60m range if cashing in on Porro. But per the update from FI and amid truly heavyweight interest from City and Real, it’s now claimed Spurs’ asking price is £80m.

Tottenham could begrudgingly cash in?

Give Me Sport recently claimed Tottenham would somewhat surprisingly be open to selling the right-back if the right offer were made.

It’s clarified Spurs will by no means force Porro out. However, given he was signed for £39m, there is a chance to make a huge profit and a lucrative sale could be regarded as a ‘smart move’ within the club.

Porro was actually on Man City’s books earlier in his career. The five-cap Spain international was at the Etihad between 2019-22, though never made a senior appearance for the club.

The bulk of his time in Manchester was spent out on loan, with a two-year spell at Sporting CP ultimately leading to a permanent switch.

Porro has thrived since returning to England with Spurs and is among the league’s most potent offensive weapons from deep.

Porro has created 15 chances in the Premier League this season and even more remarkably, has taken 16 shots.

FI concluded Porro’s attacking style of play has been deemed a good fit for Man City’s current set-up, especially as he can invert from the traditional full-back position.

Archie Gray approach? / Spurs favourites for ex-City striker

In other news, Sevilla are reportedly enquiring about the possibility of signing Tottenham midfielder, Archie Gray, on loan in January.

Sevilla’s sporting director is Victor Orta who was previously in charge at Leeds – the club Spurs signed Gray from.

Elsewhere, Man City have been gathering information about Barcelona winger Raphinha ahead of a potential approach.

The Brazilian has been tracked by Man City for close to two years, though is not a priority target at this stage.

Finally, Tottenham are understood to be favourites to sign ex-Man City striker, Liam Delap. The 21-year-old has shone since leaving City for Ipswich Town over the summer and is valued around the £33m mark.