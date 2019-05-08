Man City close in on impressive €120m swoop for Man Utd linked duo

Premier League leaders Manchester City are closing in on an impressive double swoop worth a combined €120m, if reports are to be believed.

City know that they just need to beat Brighton in the final game of the season on Sunday to be crowned Premier League champions for a second straight season.

Despite their impressive domestic dominance, Pep Guardiola is believed to be keen on adding to his midfield options this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that City are closing in on a move for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes, who has been heavily linked with rivals Manchester United.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who has scored an incredible 31 goals and made 17 assists in his 50 appearances for the Portuguese giants this season.

Spanish outlet Onda Cero claims that Fernandes is likely to arrive at the Etihad Stadium as part of a double deal, the second part of which involved Atletico Madrid star Rodri.

Meetings have apparently taken place between City and the LaLiga side over the 22-year-old, who is tipped to become the long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets in the Spanish national team.

Rodri has a release clause of €70m which the Sky Blues have no problem triggering, and he will help replace the ageing but influential Fernandinho.

