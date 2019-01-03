Man City close the gap after ending Liverpool’s unbeaten start

Manchester City moved to within four points of Liverpool at the top of the table after a 2-1 win over the Reds at The Etihad.

City led through Sergio Aguero’s first-half strike before the visitors levelled through Roberto Firmino, but Pep Guardiola’s men grabbed a massive three points in the title race when Leroy Sane fired home with 18 minutes to go.

The home side deservedly led at the break after Aguero thumped home from a tight angle in the 40th minute, although Liverpool were unfortunate not to be ahead earlier in the half when Sadio Mane hit the post and then John Stones had to acrobatically clear off the line.

Jurgen Klopp’s men showed more intent after the break and drew level in the 64th minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross to the far post was volleyed back across goal by Andrew Robertson and Firmino dived to head home from close range.

The visitors were not level for long, however, as City edged in front again after Raheem Sterling teed-up Sane, whose shot beat Alisson and cannoned in off the far post.

Mo Salah forced Ederson into a smart stop late on, while Stones cleared off the line again in a frantic end to a pulsating game.

Full match report to follow…