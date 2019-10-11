Man City closing in on £59m move for Man Utd centre-back target

Manchester City are reportedly closing in on a deal for Benfica defender Ruben Dias in the January transfer window.

An injury crisis at the back has played its part as reigning Premier League champions City find themselves eight points behind Liverpool in the title race.

City failed to replace former captain Vincent Kompany over the summer and both Aymeric Laporte and John Stones are long-term absentees through injury.

Guardiola has been forced to use Fernandinho at centre-back, alongside Nicolas Otamendi, but plans to sign a new centre-back in January to solve City’s defensive woes.

And according to the Daily Mirror, it is Manchester United target Dias who has emerged as their top option.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford over the past 12 months, although the Red Devils appeared to cool their interest after landing Harry Maguire.

Dias’ current deal at Benfica is not due to expire until the summer of 2024, although the Portugal international has a £59m release clause that his club are working on increasing.

Read more: Pep Guardiola has claimed that Phil Foden is the only player Manchester City will never sell — even for €500million.