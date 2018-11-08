Man City closing in on signing of £43.5m Arsenal, Chelsea target

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a transfer worth a total of £43.5million to sign Lille forward Nicolas Pepe next season.

The Ivory Coast star has had an impressive start to the season in Ligue 1 and scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Amiens in September.

The 23-year-old has scored 19 goals in 43 league appearances for Lille since signing from Angers in the summer of 2017, and has 3 in 8 for the Ivory Coast.

His form this season has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, but Don Balon claims that City have won the race to sign the attacker.

The potential arrival of Pepe at The Etihad would give City another attacking option, in what is already a prolific attack under Pep Guardiola.

