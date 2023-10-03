Man City complete damaging Man Utd raid after Fabrizio Romano declares deal is ‘sealed’

Manchester City have raided bitter rivals Manchester United despite the Red Devils going above and beyond to prevent an exit, according to Fabrizio Romano.

News broke of Man City closing in on a surprise swoop for one of Man Utd’s hottest young talents earlier in 2023.

Centre-half Harrison Parker, was the player in question, with the rising starlet highly regarded at Carrington.

Indeed, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported Man Utd put a significant offer to the 17-year-old that would have made him the highest paid player in their academy.

However, the lure of joining the dominant force that is Pep Guardiola’s Man City seemingly proved too strong.

Confirming the coup in a tweet on Tuesday, Romano wrote: “Manchester City completed deal to sign talented CB (centre-back) Harrison Parker from Man United.”

Romano noted City were not alone in chasing the United youngster, claiming no fewer than “four” more top clubs were in the mix.

Regardless, it’s Man City who’ve won the race after Romano declared the move has been “sealed” today.

