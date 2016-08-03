Man City complete deal for Brazilian sensation Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus: Set to join Man City in January

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of teenage Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras.

The 19-year-old, who is currently with the Brazil squad at the Rio Olympics, will make the move to City in January on a contract that runs until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The deal – for a reported £27million with further add-ons – sees the Blues continue their considerable recruitment drive under new boss Pep Guardiola, with the news coming a day on from them wrapping up the £37million signing of 20-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sane from Schalke.

Jesus, who is yet to make his senior international debut, was voted the best newcomer in the Brazilian top flight last season.

