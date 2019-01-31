Man City complete deal for long-term Fernandinho replacement

Manchester City have completed the signing of Hajduk Split midfielder Ante Palaversa for a fee in the region of £5.5million.

The Croatia Under-19 captain will return to Hajduk for the remainder of the season on loan as part of the deal.

“I have not yet shown all I can and hope to play for Hajduk to justify the great trust I have received from England’s champions,” Palaversa said.

“There is still a lot of work ahead of me.”

The 18-year-old flew to Manchester on Wednesday for a medical and to agree terms before the deal was finally completed on Deadline Day.

According to ESPN, Palaversa is being viewed as a development player rather than a straight addition to Pep Guardiola’s squad for next season.

City remain in the market for a more experienced holding midfielder to provide competition for 33-year-old Fernandinho, although Palaversa is expected to get his chance to shine at some point in the future.

Indeed, City scouts are said to be of the opinion that Palaversa, who has made 17 appearances and scored twice for Hajduk this season, could be the midfield pivot at the Etihad in the near future.

Schalke have signed Wales winger Rabbi Matondo from Manchester City on a permanent deal. Read the full story here…