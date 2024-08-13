Manchester City could act on their long-standing interest in Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell after Enzo Maresca’s brutal comments put the transfer wheels in motion, and TEAMtalk can reveal how much a deal would cost.

Chilwell’s Chelsea career has been besieged by injuries, though after regaining full fitness, the 21-cap England international was hopeful of a fresh start under new boss Enzo Maresca.

However, Maresca’s system does not call for an attack-minded and marauding left-back such as Chilwell. As such, the 27-year-old has been largely overlooked in pre-season, with Marc Cucurella and new signing Renato Veiga favoured.

The writing was on the wall for Chilwell all the way back on July 30 after Maresca delivered a scathing assessment of Chilwell’s usefulness.

“Chilly is left-back, for sure,” began Maresca when speaking to reporter Ben Jacobs. “The Chilly situation is a bit delicate.

“We are trying to find a solution for him in terms of a position. He probably needs a bit of time. By delicate I mean in terms of finding his best position, not in terms of [his future at the club].

“We want players that can perform at 100 percent in their positions. I am sure, for instance, Malo [Gusto] and Reece [James] can both do the work required of them in the next two-three days and they can both finish with more assists, or be more dangerous, than they were in the past.

“In that position, they are good enough to make ‘last passes’ or get some assists because their quality is very good.”

TEAMtalk has been told Chilwell has taken an exceedingly dim view of Maresca’s suggestions he does not have the quality to warrant a regular place in his starting eleven.

Furthermore, our sources indicate that not only is Chilwell now open to leaving the Blues, but Chelsea are also willing to cash in for the right price.

Man City could offer a way out; expected transfer fee revealed

That’s where Manchester City could enter the frame, with Pep Guardiola a long-term admirer of Chilwell’s attacking capabilities from deep.

Whether Man City act on their interest is as yet unclear. However, Guardiola has shown a willingness to target players who aren’t guaranteed starters at other clubs if he believes they’d be a perfect fit for his system.

Indeed, Man City plucked Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea one year ago despite the fact the Croatian wasn’t always a guaranteed starter during the years they also boasted N’Golo Kante and Jorginho in their engine room.

If Man City were to thunder in with a bid, we understand Chelsea would be willing to do business if a minimum of £40m is put forward.

