Man City contact Barcelona in ambitious bid to sign midfielder

Manchester City have reportedly contacted Barcelona in an ambitious bid to bring Sergio Busquets to the Etihad Stadium.

Having made an enquiry last season, Pep Guardiola has renewed his interest in signing his former midfield maestro, according to reports in Spain. Together, the pair won 14 trophies in four seasons at the Nou Camp.

And now Spanish radio station, Onda Cera, have claimed that City have contacted Barcelona about the possibility of a summer transfer.

City are likely to be in the market for a new holding midfielder following the sale of €5.25million sale of Fernando to Galatasaray.

However, it seems City will find talking Barcelona into a deal a tall order, with the club keen to keep their key midfielder Busquets and in no mood for big-name departures following the sale of Brazilian superstar Neymar to PSG.

Busquets, now 29, is rated in the £50million bracket by Barcelona and is currently contracted to the club until 2021. The La Liga giants also hold a two-year option on that deal.

City have also been linked with Busquets’ fellow Barcelona teammate Sergi Roberto. Diario Gol have suggested that the 25-year-old has sparked interest from a number of Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United and City.

Roberto hit the headlines in March this season when he scored the 95th minute winner in Barca’s heroic Champion’s League comeback against PSG.

Any successful bid for Roberto would require triggering his £35million release clause with the Barca man said to be willing to listen to offers.

ESPN reports suggest that the Catalan giants are not threatened by the interest. They do not believe that any club is prepared to match the £35m release clause. Plus any contract extension would see this fee rise significantly.