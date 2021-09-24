EXCLUSIVE: Man City verging on cornerstone deal with eye-watering pay hike

Man City are confident that they are close to agreeing a new deal with one of their most prized assets, TEAMtalk understands.

The plethora of attacking talent at Pep Guardiola’s disposal is truly a sight to behold. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish often catch the eye, but perhaps the jewel in the Man City crown is Phil Foden.

The versatile attacker, 21, appears to have the footballing world at his feet. In a breakthrough season last year, Foden bagged 16 goals across all competitions and will fully expect to top that figure upon returning from injury.

Foden has three years remaining on his current deal. However, showcasing just how highly he is thought of at the Etihad, TEAMtalk have been told a fresh deal will soon arrive.

The playmaker is due for a bumper new contract after signing his previous deal in 2018 – before he was an England international and a Premier League star.

He has gone from strength to strength since then and was a part of Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad.

Now a key part of Pep Guardiola’s team, he is set to get a huge new deal. He will be given over £100,000-a-week more than he currently earns.

Sources have told us that Foden and City are both happy with how talks are going and they know the deal will be signed sooner rather than later.

In further positive news, we understand neither side has had any issues with how talks have progressed so far.

Tuchel shies away from cheeky Guardiola question

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel refused to be drawn in to answering a cheeky question about Guardiola. Chelsea and Man City do battle on Saturday in the most hotly-anticipated clash of the season so far.

Tuchel has adapted to life in the Premier League immediately and few would be surprised to see him lifting the title come May. Doing so would ensure he got the better of Guardiola once more after Chelsea sunk Man City in the Champions League final four months ago.

When cheekily asked by a journalist if he was a better manager than Guardiola, Tuchel wisely shied away from answering the question directly.

“This question does not even exist for me and I can’t answer it,” said Tuchel. “It’s a question for you guys and you can endlessly debate.

“I have the highest respect for Pep. I am a huge admirer for the impact he had from his first day of his professional coaching.

“The impact at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, he has my biggest respect. There is not reason to ask myself if I am a better coach. I do the best I can. I am in a place I am very happy, and I am a better coach today than yesterday.”

