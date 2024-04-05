Man City ‘cut off’ negotiations with Arsenal as Guardiola outcast only has eyes for one club

Joao Cancelo only has eyes for one club

Manchester City have ‘cut off’ negotiations with several sides regarding Joao Cancelo as the player only has one destination in mind, according to reports.

The 29-year-old full-back is currently on loan with Barcelona and it seems more than likely that his long-term future lies away from Manchester.

Following a disagreement with Pep Guardiola last season, Cancelo was sent on loan to Bayern Munich for the second half of the season.

He’s since done well for himself while on loan at Barcelona and Man City are now keen to cash in on the Portuguese international in the summer.

Tensions between Cancelo and Guardiola still appear to be present as the 29-year-old recently accused the Man City boss of telling ‘lies’ regarding his exit.

“Lies were told,” Cancelo told A Bola when asked about Guardiola and the claims that he reacted poorly to being left out of the team.

“I’ve never been a bad team-mate for them and you can ask either (Nathan) Ake or Rico (Lewis). I don’t have any superiority or inferiority complex towards them, but that’s the manager’s opinion.”

According to Sport, Man City want to sell Cancelo to the ‘highest bidder’ this summer, although the player himself only has eyes for Barcelona.

The report claims that Man City have received interest from Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and clubs from Saudi Arabia, although these talks have been ‘cut off’ due to the player’s desire to sign for Barcelona.

Arsenal in particular have held a long-standing interest in the full-back, although it seems that Cancelo himself isn’t interested in a move to north London.

Can Barcelona afford Cancelo?

Since joining the Spanish giants on loan, Cancelo has done well for himself. Across all competitions, the versatile full-back has produced eight goal contributions with four goals and four assists.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already spoken about the possibility of bringing Cancelo back to Camp Nou next season.

“I think they (Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix – also on loan) will continue,” Laporta told Mundo Deportivo last month.

“I hope that Atletico Madrid will not put any objection to Joao Felix continuing with us and I think that Man City will not object either.

“We have an agent there who is working on the issue, Jorge Mendes, and he knows our intention to continue with the players.

“What I can’t tell you now, because it will depend a lot on the amounts, is whether we are going to sign them or extend the loan. It will surely be an extension of the transfer, already setting a price.”

While both Barcelona and Cancelo are keen to strike a deal, the finances involved in such a move could be tricky for the Catalan club.

His existing deal with Man City is valid until 2027 and they will be keen to secure a decent chunk of change for his signature.

Guardiola’s side are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of €30m, although it remains to be seen if Barcelona would be able to afford that much.

