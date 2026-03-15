Man City preparing damaging raid on Tottenham for ‘top performer’ with echoes of Kyle Walker swoop

Manchester City are reportedly ready to take advantage of Tottenham Hotspur’s struggles this season and swoop for one of their key stars in the summer transfer window.

The north London outfit are staring at relegation from the English top flight for the first time since the 1970s, as they currently sit just a point ahead of Nottingham Forest in the final relegation spot.

Having not won in the Premier League in 2026, they head into Sunday’s clash at Liverpool with interim boss Igor Tudor on the brink of the sack and continued rumours about a number of their top stars moving on.

As was reported recently, Tottenham are ready to cash in on three of their star names this summer in a complete rebuild, with one of those names said to be right-back Pedro Porro.

The Spaniard, who admits his dream remains to play for Real Madrid, has been a key man at Spurs for a number of seasons and has been stand-in captain in the absence of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven this season.

Porro was actually on Man City’s books for three years before joining Sporting on a permanent basis in 2022, and they are now interested in making another move for his services in the next window, according to Football Insider.

FI’s Pete O’Rourke reports on how City have been long-term admirers of Porro and that the player ‘will depart Tottenham if they go down this season’.

Man City’s transfer plans are set to focus on signing a new right-back ahead of next term, as they are still to replace club legend Kyle Walker, who trode a similar path to the one that Porro could take after he quit Spurs for City back in 2017.

In a real season of struggle for Tottenham, Porro has had another steady campaign, scoring once and adding five assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

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City to make their move for Porro

But, speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, O’Rourke I explained: “(Man City) have had a long-term interest in Pedro Porro. They know all about the Spanish international, having signed him from Girona in 2019.

“He never played a game for Man City during his time at the club. He had spells out on loan at Real Valladolid and Sporting Lisbon, which is where he made a real name for himself.

“Porro has been a top performer for Spurs since his arrival at the club. They won’t really want to lose him, but it could be out of their hands if they were to suffer the ill fate of being relegated this season, which is a real possibility.

“I’m sure a number of clubs, not just Manchester City, are looking at Porro and other Tottenham players to see who they could maybe steal away if the worst happens to Tottenham and they are relegated.”

Porro’s exit could be the first of many at Tottenham if they are relegated to the Championship, with Romero, Van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario and Lucas Bergvall among the likeliest to move on.

The 26-year-old Spain international has scored 12 goals in 142 total appearances during his time in north London.

For City, however, Porro represents an opportunity to finally replace Walker, in a move that might end the Matheus Nunez experiment but could also spell bad news for Rico Lewis.

DON’T MISS: Five predicted free transfer moves this summer with Arsenal, Barcelona aiming to strengthen

More Man City news: Shock Elliot Anderson move; no Haaland exit

Newcastle United could yet spring a surprise on Manchester United and Manchester City by making a shock move to bring academy graduate Elliot Anderson back to St James’ Park this summer if they lose one of their star midfielders, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Elsewhere, Erling Haaland remains firmly on the radar of both Barcelona and Real Madrid, but TEAMtalk sources have explained why any move for the prolific striker is not expected this summer.

Finally, City director, Hugo Viana, has been photographed speaking with the agent of the world’s best player, and a report has lifted the lid on why the blockbuster transfer is likelier than you’d think.

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