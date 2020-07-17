Man City step up interest in £60m star viewed as Zinchenko upgrade

Manchester City have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, who is also interesting Chelsea.

The Austrian is being viewed as a significant ‘upgrade‘ on Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy, according to the Daily Mail.

Alaba started 27 Bundesliga matches under Hans-Dieter Flick this season, as Bayern wrapped up another title.

The report states that Alaba is a viable option for City, especially given Mendy’s history of injury problems. Zinchenko, meanwhile has not always convinced when facing high-class opposition.

Pep Guardiola is on the hunt for new players again after City had their Champions League ban overturned by CAS earlier this week.

Indeed, the Mail lists Lautaro Martinez, Alaba, Ferran Torres and Kalidou Koulibaly as top targets for the City chief.

Guardiola has praised Alaba in past interviews as a player who can perform in ‘every position‘. The 28-year-old is fully capable of playing at full-back or centre-back.

He is currently rated at around £60m and is also considered an option for Chelsea, if they miss out on Ben Chilwell.

