Man City rocked as report claims De Bruyne U-turn is on the cards

Manchester City have been potentially rocked by the news that Kevin de Bruyne is once again considering his long-term future at the club.

The Belgian is currently waiting to hear about the club’s Champions League ban before committing to remaining at the Etihad Stadium in the long-term.

City were barred from European competitions by UEFA earlier this season, over claims that the club had breached Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

De Bruyne had already made it clear at the time that he intended to remain in Manchester, despite the impending ban.

Indeed, City’s talisman was being lined up for a lucrative new five-year contract to encourage him to stay during the club’s Champions League absence.

But with the playmaker’s market value never being higher, De Bruyne’s entourage have thrown City’s plans into doubt, according to a report in the Daily Express.

They are reportedly taking their time to decide whether De Bruyne will commit to City, based on the Champions League ban appeal, according to Belgian newspaper Sport/Foot.

De Bruyne may decide to quit the club if their ban is upheld, following the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appeal.

The report adds that his representatives ‘don’t imagine he’ll want to go through the peak of his career without any chance of winning Europe’s top prize’.

However, City would not allow their top man to leave on the cheap, and would hope to deter any potential suitors by placing a huge price tag on the 28-year-old.

Meanwhile, the stance of Man City has been made crystal clear with regards to the potential transfer of Riyad Mahrez to PSG, according to a report. Read more…