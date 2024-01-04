Soon to be Man City signing Claudio Echeverri of River Plate

Manchester City are set to sign one of South America’s most exciting teenagers and a report from Spain has revealed Pep Guardiola’s plans for him.

The Cityzens are keen to build a squad that will dominate European football for years to come, with top youngsters such as Rico Lewis, Oscar Bobb and others already among their ranks.

Guardiola has a history of giving opportunities to promising players throughout his managerial career, with Sergio Busquets, Thiago and Gerard Deulofeu among those he has handed debuts to.

Now, Man City are set to sign River Plate attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri, who has been touted to become ‘the next Lionel Messi’ by pundits.

Echeverri has made six senior appearances for River Plate, making one assist. The 18-year-old has also played 23 times for Argentina under-17s, netting an impressive 13 goals in the process.

Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed Echeverri’s move to Man City was effectively done on Wednesday evening.

On X, Romano wrote: “Understand Manchester City and River Plate are signing now all contracts for Claudio Echeverri deal!

“Man City will pay a €14.5m (£12.5m) fixed fee to River, with an additional €9m (£7.8m) in performance-related add-ons. Here we go, confirmed.”

Man City development plan for Echeverri revealed

While Man City have agreed terms with River Plate, Echeverri will only leave the Argentinian club in January 2025.

According to reports from Spain, via Football Espana, Man City are planning to send the teenager straight out on loan to Girona when he completes his switch to the Etihad.

Guardiola will hope that the loan to the high-flying LaLiga side will help Echeverri climatise to European football before he integrates him into the Cityzen’s squad.

Interestingly, the report adds that Echeverri could be sent to Girona as early as next summer if River Plate don’t play him to Man City’s liking over the first few months of the 2024 Argentinian league season.

Girona boss Michel Sanchez is noted to be an admirer of the youngster, so would be more than happy to bring him in on a temporary deal sooner rather than later.

If Echeverri lives up to his sky-high potential, he could prove to be an extremely good long-term investment for Man City for a relatively cheap transfer fee.

