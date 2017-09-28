Man City dealt serious defender injury blow

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy faces a long spell out after the club confirmed he has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

A serious problem was suspected when the France left-back suffered the injury during the first half of last weekend’s 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

After initial tests in Manchester, Mendy travelled to Barcelona to see a specialist, where the extent of the damage was confirmed.

City splashed out £52million to bring Mendy to Manchester from Monaco during the summer.

The 23-year-old missed the first two games of the season with a thigh problem before making his debut in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth on August 26.

Mendy then played in the games against Liverpool, Feyenoord, Watford and Palace, with City keeping clean sheets in each one.

A statement on City’s website read: “Benjamin will undergo surgery tomorrow (Friday) in Barcelona, and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery.”