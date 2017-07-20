Man City defender on verge of Roma switch

Manchester City full-back Aleksandar Kolarov looks set to be the latest to join the Man City exodus, with Roma thought to be close to completing a deal for the Serb.

Kolarov has been a fixture at City since 2010 when he joined from Roma’s bitter rivals Lazio, but he looks likely to return to the Italian capital soon.

A fee of around €6million has been reported, with Transfermarketweb claiming a deal could be finalised this week.

Should he leave, Kolarov will join fellow full-backs Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, and Pablo Zabaleta in being shown the door at City this summer.