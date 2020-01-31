Man City defender seals Bundesliga loan with €30m summer move possible

Manchester City left-back Angelino will spend the rest of the season on loan at RB Leipzig, it has been confirmed.



Angelino has featured 12 times for City this season after rejoining the club from PSV Eindhoven in the summer.

The 23-year-old played the full 90 minutes on his last appearance, the 4-0 FA Cup victory at home to Fulham on January 26.

The PA news agency understands Bundesliga leaders Leipzig have the option to buy Angelino for 30 million euros (£25.2 million) in the summer.

Twice capped by Spain at Under-21 level, Angelino has struggled to cement his place as a regular for Manchester City, despite Benjamin Mendy’s injury struggles.