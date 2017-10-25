Man City defender would welcome move for Barca star Messi

Manchester City defender Danilo has admitted he would welcome the arrival of Lionel Messi to the Etihad Stadium.

Rumours have been circling that Messi could reunite with former coach Pep Guardiola at City, with suggestions the Argentine is unhappy at the Nou Camp.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said Messi has already signed a new contract with the Catalan side, but that hasn’t stopped former Real Madrid man Danilo from dreaming.

“We have a very good squad, but everything can improve,” he told Marca. “Messi is a top player. Of course I would play with him, he is the best.”

The full-back also compared the two coaches he has worked under, Zinedine Zidane and Guardiola, insisting he has a good relationship with both.

“[Zidane and Guardiola] are two great coaches,” Danilo continued. “I have had a very good relationship with Zidane during the two years I was in Madrid and now I have a very good one with Guardiola.”