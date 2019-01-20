Man City didn’t deserve more than three goals – Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says you “don’t win or lose the Premier League in January” but concedes Manchester City must improve after their 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Goals from Danilo, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane secured the win but the Citizens weren’t at their best for much of the contest.

And Guardiola has demanded more from his team moving forward after they closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to four points.

“The way we played we didn’t deserve more than three goals,” Guardiola told BBC Sport. “We will improve in the future. We have to demand more from ourselves in every game and do our best, but sometimes it’s difficult. They defended deep and man to man.

“What we have done so far has been incredible, in the league and the Carabao Cup. We have an incredible number of points. But this game can teach us and show what we have to do to improve.

“We’ve scored a lot of goals. So far, so good. One team has been better but we’re in January and there’s many more games to play. You don’t win or lose the Premier League in January.

“We have to focus on what we have to do. If Liverpool win, we have to win. And if Liverpool lose then we also have to win.”