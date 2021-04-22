Man City sneak into race for €50m Serie A star eyed by Liverpool, Man Utd

Manchester City are the latest Premier League club to join the race for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports.

Vlahovic has become one of the most in-demand strikers in Serie A. The 21-year-old has scored 16 Serie A goals this season, 12 of which have been since the start of the calendar year. His purple patch has put him on the radar of a number of top European clubs.

Recent reports indicated that London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal were in contact with Vlahovic’s agent. He may be a successor to Harry Kane for the former or a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette for the latter.

But they are not alone in their interest. It later emerged that Liverpool and Manchester United could also be watching on.

Fiorentina are desperate to keep hold of Vlahovic and are thus trying to extend his contract. But in the meantime, with just two years left on that deal, they are at risk of losing him.

And now, another suitor has joined the queue. According to Corriere Dello Sport, Man City could launch a raid for the player.

City have already confirmed that Sergio Aguero will leave at the end of his contract in June. He will be a tough act to follow, and it might cost a lot of money to find the right replacement.

Erling Haaland has been named as a top target, but the Borussia Dortmund frontman is worth a nine-figure sum. Hence, they are now considering Vlahovic as a cheaper alternative.

Fiorentina would want around €50m before thinking about selling him. Their stance may be weakened if they are relegated – they are currently five points above the drop zone in Serie A.

Should they stay up, they will still have to convince the Serbian that he is in the right place. When the likes of City and Real Madrid are showing an interest, he could easily have his head turned.

Vlahovic’s potential is clear but he is already delivering in the present. With a step up to a bigger club, he could blossom further.

Hence, Fiorentina will be braced for a busy summer of fending off interest in their star man.

Aguero knows next move

Meanwhile, the man Vlahovic could replace at the Etihad Stadium has reportedly agreed his next move.

Aguero has reportedly told close friends and family that he will be joining Spanish giants Barcelona next season.

That is according to Catalan news outlet La Porteria, who add he will join Ronald Koeman’s side on a two-year deal.

That contract would take Aguero beyond his 35th birthday, so could be the last of his glittering career.

But it looks as though he could end it playing alongside long-term friend and international teammate Lionel Messi. That, of course, would depend on Messi opting to stay at Barca, with his future still undecided.

