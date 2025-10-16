Chelsea are in need of a new midfielder

Chelsea are competing with Manchester City for the sensational signing of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, according to a report, with Enzo Maresca learning how long he will have to operate without Dario Essugo for.

Anderson was forced to leave boyhood club Newcastle United in July last year as the Magpies needed to sell both him and Yankuba Minteh to comply with PSR rules. Anderson joined Nottingham Forest in a £35million deal, while Brighton & Hove Albion paid Newcastle £30m for Minteh.

Anderson has shone since moving to the City Ground, making a name for himself as one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League.

He is extremely composed on the ball and helped to set up deadly Forest counter-attacks last season, which saw them end their long wait for European qualification.

Forest have struggled since Ange Postecoglou replaced Nuno Espirito Santo, but Anderson continues to impress and has been rewarded with regular starts for England and he now looks a regular fixture in Thomas Tuchel’s side and a near-certainty, barring any fitness mishaps, to make the squad for the 2026 World Cup finals.

Forest have Anderson tied down until June 2029, but if his current trajectory continues then he will surely be playing for one of the established ‘big six’ clubs in the next few years.

According to Jeremy Cross, chief sports writer at the Daily Star, Chelsea and Man City are the two main clubs fighting it out for Anderson’s capture.

The two Premier League giants have entered into a ‘transfer battle’ that could be worth £75m or more, with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis set to hold out for a huge price before selling.

Man City are ‘planning a £75m swoop’ for Anderson after Pep Guardiola identified him as a priority target to strengthen his midfield.

Guardiola does not believe Nico Gonzalez has what it takes to flourish at the highest level, while there are concerns about Rodri’s long-term fitness. These factors have seen City step up their interest in Anderson.

But City will ‘face stiff competition’ for the 22-year-old, with Chelsea plotting talks of their own, while TEAMtalk understands Manchester United are also spying a statement deal.

Enzo Maresca’s side are always on the lookout for exceptional young talent and believe Anderson would elevate their squad hugely.

The report tips City and Chelsea to make moves before next summer’s World Cup, which starts on June 11. The player, however, would rather wait until after the World Cup finishes on July 19 to consider his next steps.

Chelsea are searching for a new midfielder who can complement the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, especially with the latter playing further forward.

Chelsea could accelerate such plans after learning the extent of Essugo’s injury.

As per BBC Sport, Essugo could now be out until January after undergoing surgery on a thigh issue sustained during the September international break.

It was initially hoped that the defensive midfielder may return later this year, but this has been postponed until the start of 2026.

Essugo joined Chelsea from Sporting CP for £18m in June and went on to feature three times during the Blues’ Club World Cup triumph.

DON’T MISS 💰 Man City rivalling Arsenal for €60m Germany star – Pep summer signing already under threat?

Dario Essugo has had a frustrating start at Chelsea

But the Portugal U21 international was left on the bench for the first three Premier League games of the season before picking up that thigh injury.

It is important to note that Anderson is not the only impressive young midfielder Chelsea are considering.

TEAMtalk can confirm they are also eyeing Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, though Man Utd are in the mix for him too.

Barcelona’s Marc Casado is another option for Chelsea, as per reports in the Spanish press.

Chelsea were linked with a big-name solution from the Saudi Pro League on Wednesday, but TEAMtalk outlined why this move would be a bad idea.

City star plotting exit; Chelsea in striker race

Meanwhile, a top-class City star is preparing to link up with another legendary manager after Guardiola, an official has claimed.

City have been told that an exciting Ligue 1 forward ‘belongs’ at the Etihad and that he can follow in the footsteps of Kevin De Bruyne.

Elsewhere, Chelsea could snatch a Serie A striker from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, according to a transfer insider.

Chelsea quiz: Higher or lower?