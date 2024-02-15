Man City ‘enquiry’ for five-star Liverpool target revealed after big Premier League transfer miss

Manchester City reportedly tried to sign elite Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella after failing to capture West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta, in a move which will be of interest to Liverpool.

Man City identified Paqueta as a prime target to take their midfield to an even higher level at the end of the 2022-23 season. The treble winners eventually entered talks with West Ham over a possible deal and managed to strike an agreement worth a huge £80million.

City then entered discussions with Paqueta over a possible contract, and the playmaker was understood to be keen on making the switch.

However, both City and Paqueta himself were left disappointed when the transfer was stopped in its tracks by the FA opening an investigation into the Brazil star over betting allegations.

City, understandably, did not want to sign anyone who could be at risk of receiving a lengthy ban – like Sandro Tonali – and ended their pursuit of Paqueta.

Instead, they spent £53m to land Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the Portugal international making 20 appearances for his new club so far this term.

However, things could have been far different for City. According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, City’s main target after learning that Paqueta would not be joining was Inter’s Barella.

Pep Guardiola’s side even made an ‘official enquiry’ to see if the Italian giants would be open to selling Barella for a major fee.

Inter reject Nicolo Barella approach from Man City

However, Inter view the classy midfielder as a crucial part of their team and therefore did not want to negotiate his exit at any price.

City decided against trying to temp Inter with an offer, and instead opted to put all their effort towards landing Nunes.

City being interested in Barella will put Liverpool on alert. Just before the January transfer window opened, it was claimed that Liverpool were plotting a ‘monstrous’ proposal to try and sign the 27-year-old.

Of course, Liverpool overhauled their midfield last summer by landing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, but it could be argued they still need one more elite midfielder to join – especially with talismanic boss Jurgen Klopp set to leave later this year.

As Barella has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A and indeed Europe, he would be a fantastic signing for the Reds.

Calciomercato recently reported that Barella is happy at Inter and could extend his contract with the Nerazzurri from 2026 to 2029. But if Klopp’s successor views midfield as a key area for further improvement, then Liverpool will try to get the Italy ace to change his mind.

