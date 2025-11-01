Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with Erling Haaland

Manchester City have been warned Erling Haaland could leave for Real Madrid in 2027, while Barcelona have fallen behind in the race to sign the striker, according to our transfer insider Dean Jones.

Haaland is understood to be a dream signing for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who wants to create the most fearsome attack in world football by linking the Norwegian up with Kylian Mbappe. Recent reports have suggested Vinicius Junior is considering leaving Madrid, and that his sale could pave the way for Haaland to join.

When asked about the situation, Jones said: “Haaland is a genuine target for Madrid, but it’s a long-term plan and not something they would expect to pull off at the end of this season.

Haaland’s blistering start to the season

Haaland and Mbappe are going toe-to-toe for the European Golden Boot

Haaland has netted 15 goals in 12 games, while Mbappe has managed 16 goals in 13 games

Haaland scored in nine consecutive matches for City between August and October

“A sale of Vinicius would almost definitely lead to new speculation around something like this coming to life, but I think it would be a difficult one for the time being.

“In 2027, there might be more chance Haaland could start to consider a new club. But at the moment he just seems content at Man City and I have been told he is desperate for more success as it would feel even sweeter now, after they have had a bumpy patch.

“He wants to keep City at the top and he wants to do well with [Pep] Guardiola. He also is very happy in Manchester for now.

“I have always expected he would go on to join Madrid as he just seems made for a stage like the Bernabeu. I know Barcelona have been mentioned a bit but I don’t think they can afford him.

Madrid on pole for sensational signing

“I would just be cautious around the Vinicius-Haaland storylines that might start to open up. People around City seem absolutely convinced Haaland is going nowhere else any time soon.”

CaughtOffside claimed on October 11 that Madrid could consider selling Vinicius to the Saudis for a world-record €250million (£221m / $290m) to help fund a swoop for Haaland.

Those rumours intensified earlier this week, in the aftermath of Vinicius’ El Clasico outburst. The Brazilian was angry at being substituted for Rodrygo against Barca and is reported to have said ‘I’m leaving’ twice.

Haaland is also thought to be a dream target for Barca, alongside Atletico Madrid ace Julian Alvarez. Indeed, we named them both on Barca’s six-man shortlist of potential replacements for Robert Lewandowski on October 20.

But Barca are paying the price for previous financial mismanagement, and it looks set to cost them Haaland as well.

Hansi Flick’s side would struggle to pay Haaland’s wages without breaking LaLiga rules, let alone matching his colossal price tag.

What needs to happen for Haaland to join Madrid?

City are in a strong position as the 25-year-old is tied down until June 2034, on a contract which was signed in January.

Haaland would need to push hard for an exit to get City to sanction his sale. That appears unlikely at this stage but could happen in 2027 if City aren’t winning major trophies.

Madrid would then need to put a world-record fee on the table, likely around €250m. That would give City the finances to sign one or two elite strikers to try and replace Haaland’s goals.

The former Borussia Dortmund hitman seems destined to play for Madrid one day, though City are doing all they can to prevent that from happening.

