Man City eye £70m Man Utd; €70m Liverpool targets in Lyon raid

Manchester United face competition from rivals Manchester City in their pursuit of a Lyon star, according to the latest reports.

Le10 Sport recently claims that United have held talks with Tanguy Ndombele’s agent over a potential €80m move to Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeing the player as a perfect partner for Paul Pogba.

The report claims Lyon won’t let go of Ndombele without a fight, however, and reported talks between United and his agent are unlikely to go down well with no-nonsense Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas. Ndombele has been in fine form for Lyon over the past 18 months and has been a key component in their side in allowing the likes of Nabil Fekir and Houssem Aouar to flourish further forward; something Solskjaer wishes to replicate with him and Pogba at United. The latest report from the Sun claims that City have accelerated their pursuit of the 22-year-old and want to beat United and Juventus to his signature. After missing out on Frenkie de Jong – who instead joined Barcelona – Ndombele is wanted by Pep Guardiola as a midfield reinforcement. Guardiola is readying a £70million bid as a result, the report claims, while they are also also keen on Aouar – who has been linked with a €70m move to Liverpool in the past.

