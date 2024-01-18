Man City eye stunning raids on Tottenham, Aston Villa that will devastate Premier League rivals

Manchester City are reportedly weighing up moves to bring two old boys back to The Etihad in a double move that would devastate both Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola is always actively looking at ways he can improve his starting XI but that may include bringing back two former players who are now excelling at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Villa Park.

Football Insider reports that City have a strong interest in bringing Spurs ace Pedro Porro back to the club in the summer transfer window.

It’s also believed that Guardiola is also keeping a close eye on Douglas Luiz‘s situation at Villa, with the player having come close to joining Arsenal last summer.

Porro and Luiz were sold by City in 2022 and 2019 respectively but are being tipped to make shock returns to Manchester.

Tottenham right-back Porro, who has eight assists in the Premier League this season, remained in the City Group family when he moved from Girona to Guardiola’s side for a reported £11million in the summer of 2019. However, he made no competitive appearances for City.

And, after making an initial loan switch to Tottenham in January 2023, he signed permanently from Sporting Lisbon over the summer.

His game has also gone up another level under Postecoglou, with his defensive work much improved, while he also scored a stunning winner in the FA Cup against Burnley.

Luiz, meanwhile, similarly made no appearances for City and was loaned out to Girona for two seasons before making a permanent move to Aston Villa for a reported £15million in 2019.

The Brazilian has emerged as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders since the arrival of Unai Emery and could end up leaving for a huge fee at some point in the future.

Indeed, Villa are expected to demand a fee of around £100million in the summer window for the 25-year-old, given how much Arsenal were prepared for Declan Rice and Chelsea for Moises Caicedo.

Clubs queuing up to sign Luiz

Liverpool and Barcelona are both rumoured to be in the running for Luiz, while the Gunners have also not given up their hopes of landing the player. However, it looks like City will have something to say when a potential bidding war starts.

The big problem for Guardiola is that Tottenham and Villa will almost certainly demand more from City for the duo, given that they gave up on the pair in the first place and allowed them to leave.

City are not back in action until Friday January 26, when they head to Tottenham in the FA Cup fourth round.

Pep’s men are also just two points off table-topping Liverpool, although Jurgen Klopp’s men could extend that lead to five with a win at Bournemouth this weekend.

