Man City ready to move despite Napoli demanding €80m for midfield target

Manchester City remain interested in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, however chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis wants at least €80m for the Spaniard.

City chief Pep Guardiola is said to have been a big fan of Ruiz before he even moved to Naples, and wants to add the 24-year-old to his ranks to bolster his midfield for next season.

However, with Manchester United, Liverpool and LaLiga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid also showing an interest in the Napoli ace, De Laurentiis wants to take full advantage of a potential bidding war and get as much for the player as he can, according to Gazzeta dello Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness.

Earlier this month, Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Ruiz’s price had actually dropped to around £52m, but that was not the case – with De Laurentiis actually wanting to extend the midfielder’s contract until 2025.

However, City are said to want to try and complete a deal before next summer’s European Championships, when Ruiz could see his price skyrocket if he performs well with Spain.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have taken “pole position” in the race to sign one of Europe’s most promising defenders, according to reports in Germany.

The player in question is Nnamdi Collins, a 16-year-old centre-back who is progressing through the youth ranks at Borussia Dortmund.

Collins has been tracked by Chelsea over the past three years as they look to add strong foreign talent to their academy ranks, but recent reports suggested Manchester City could rival them for his signature.

It is understood by Bild, however, that Chelsea are still leading the race for Collins, who, with his 1.89-metre frame and ability to run 30 metres in 3.8 seconds – nearly as quick as Arsenal star and former Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – stands out for his athletic prowess. Read more…