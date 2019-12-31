Man City facing major rivals in bid to land FA Basel starlet

Manchester City are facing several major rivals in their bid to FC Basel starlet Noah Okafor, according to a report.

The 19-year-old striker, who has represented Switzerland at various youth levels, has been catching the attention of some of Europe’s elite clubs after a strong start to the season.

Okafor has netted twice in four appearances in the Europa League groups stages for the Swiss side, and Estadio Deportivo (via MilanNews.it) claims that AC Milan and city rivals Inter are monitoring his progress as well as City, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

The young attacker is renowned for his ‘great speed as well as excellent physical and technical qualities’ and would be a decent addition to City’s attacking ranks, especially with Sergio Aguero entering the latter stages of his career.

Meanwhile, Dani Olmo has admitted for the first time that his time with Dinamo Zagreb is coming to an end amid growing media reports he could move to the Premier League and sign for either Manchester City or Manchester United.

Playmaker Olmo was one of the breakout stars of this year’s Under-21 European Championships, in which his Spain side emerged victorious.

The attacking midfielder has since been linked with a range of top clubs, including United, Tottenham and Liverpool.

However, in a recent interview with Sport, he revealed that he may disappoint any Premier League suitors by moving back to Spain.

Olmo has spent his entire professional career in Croatia with Dinamo, but spent seven years in the academy setup at Barcelona. And having made an impression for the national team – scoring three minutes into his senior debut in November – rumours have intensified over his future.

And now, amid claims that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has joined the army of admirers in the hunt for Olmo, the player has spoken out to admit he expects to leave the Croatian side in the coming weeks, especially since their Champions League adventure has been brought to a premature end. Read more…