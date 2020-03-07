Man City fancied to keep rolling at Man Utd

Manchester City visit Manchester United on Sunday aiming to strengthen their grip on second place in the Premier League.

With Liverpool needing just 12 points from their final 10 games to clinch top spot, City’s hopes of winning a third successive title are remote.

They head into the weekend seven points ahead of Leicester City with a game in hand and will be eager to ensure they keep the Foxes at bay on the run-in.

Aymeric Laporte remains on the sidelines for City, while Kevin De Bruyne will need to be assessed after missing the midweek FA Cup victory over Sheffield Wednesday with a back injury.

De Bruyne has been hugely influential for City this term and their chances of defeating United would certainly be improved if he is in the line-up.

United will be without Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford for the derby game, while Daniel James is also doubtful.

Pep Guardiola’s side have triumphed on their last four visits to Old Trafford in all competitions and they will fancy their chances of enhancing that record on Sunday.

While United have been slowly improving under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they still have plenty of work to do to match the likes of Liverpool and City.

The Red Devils were fortunate to take a point at Everton last weekend, although that result did extend their unbeaten run in the league to four matches.

However, City have also been in fine form over the past few weeks, reeling off five successive victories in all competitions.

Sergio Aguero will be keen to get on the scoresheet this weekend as he chases Wayne Rooney’s record of 11 goals in Manchester derbies.

Aguero has scored nine times against City’s biggest rivals during his career, just one adrift of Francis Lee and Joe Hayes.

Four of the Argentinian’s goals have come at Old Trafford and he looks a great bet at odds of 4/5 to get on the scoresheet this weekend.

The derby game continues a hectic period for City as they bid to complete the season by winning three trophies.

They host Arsenal and Burnley in the league, before facing Real Madrid in the second leg of their last 16 tie in the Champions League.

City will then visit Newcastle United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup to round-off their fixtures during March.

Three points at Old Trafford would set City up nicely for the next few weeks and they are strongly fancied to get the job done.

City to win and both teams to score looks a tempting proposition at odds of 21/10 and that could be the way to play this one.